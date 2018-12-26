As Ministers are Busy with ‘Women Wall’, Here is how People Suffer

Thiruvananthapuram: Since ministers are busy with the preparation towards women wall, the minister’s meeting for this week was cancelled. The meeting will only happen on January 3, two days after the wall. A lot of issues that concern common men which were to be discussed in the meeting thus gets postponed and people are suffering ultimately.

Although a few ministers had reached for the meeting by Tuesday evening, the meeting was abandoned later. The official explanation was that the meeting was postponed since chief secretary Tom Joseph was on leave.