KeralaLatest News

Ayyappa Jyothi Lighted From Kasargode to Kaliyikkavila

Dec 26, 2018, 06:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ayyappa Jyothi-lighting of lamps to support the cause of believers in the backdrop of the Sabarimala issue is progressing well. The lamps have been lighted across the stretch of Kerala, from Kasargode in the north till Angamaly through National Highway and on MC road from there till south. There is a massive involvement of people in the Jyothi.

Stretching across 795 kilometres, Pandalam Palace representative Sasikumara Varma inaugurated the Jyothi.  At Kerala House in Delhi,  Ayyppa Jyothi was lighted under the leadership of V Muraleedharan. MJA Raman, K S Radhakrishnan, Madamb Kunjikuttan, actress Menaka etc are some of the eminent personalities who took part in the Jyothi.

The Ayyappa Jyothi programme is supported by many organisations like BJP and NSS. Earlier actor turned politician Suresh Gopi while speaking at Kaliyikavila said that the Jyothi is not a show of strength, but just a prayer.

This is not a show of strength, but this is a prayer. This is a statement that no one can break the culture of our devotion. Let’s pray for the goodness of the world. Some evil forces, their elimination should happen from the face of Earth”.

 

 

Tags

Related Articles

May 29, 2018, 05:30 pm IST

Anti-Terrorism Squad Senior Officer Found Dead Inside Office

amit-shah-opens-defeat-bjps-future-plans
Feb 15, 2018, 11:36 am IST

Amit Shah starts his bike rally in Haryana’s Jind district today

Dec 24, 2018, 09:54 pm IST

Bank unions call for strike on December 26

Jun 11, 2018, 04:17 pm IST

Kochi Coast Rich in Natural Gas Reserves; India all set to be Amongst Biggest Economic Powers

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close