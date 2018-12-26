Ayyappa Jyothi Lighted From Kasargode to Kaliyikkavila

Ayyappa Jyothi-lighting of lamps to support the cause of believers in the backdrop of the Sabarimala issue is progressing well. The lamps have been lighted across the stretch of Kerala, from Kasargode in the north till Angamaly through National Highway and on MC road from there till south. There is a massive involvement of people in the Jyothi.

Stretching across 795 kilometres, Pandalam Palace representative Sasikumara Varma inaugurated the Jyothi. At Kerala House in Delhi, Ayyppa Jyothi was lighted under the leadership of V Muraleedharan. MJA Raman, K S Radhakrishnan, Madamb Kunjikuttan, actress Menaka etc are some of the eminent personalities who took part in the Jyothi.

The Ayyappa Jyothi programme is supported by many organisations like BJP and NSS. Earlier actor turned politician Suresh Gopi while speaking at Kaliyikavila said that the Jyothi is not a show of strength, but just a prayer.