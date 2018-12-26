Ayyappa Jyothi: Suresh Gopi is all Charged up, here is what he said

The right-wing faction is raising the Ayyappa jyothi- the lighting of lamps along the sides of the road to protect the beliefs of devotees. From the north, the Jyothi will be extended throughout the national highway till Angamali and through MC road from there till south. BJP M.P Suresh spoke at Kaliyikkavila and was quite excited about the Ayyappa Jyothi. The actor said:

“In many states, Dharma Jyothi is being lighted now. Even in places where its day now, the jyothi is being lighted. This is not a show of strength, but this is a prayer. This is a statement that no one can break the culture of our devotion. Lets pray for the goodness of the world. Some evil forces, their elimination should happen from the face of Earth. The knife raised against my community, we are destroying its sharpness. I am praying to Lord Ayyappa that all such evil forces be eradicated,” said a charged up Suresh Gopi.