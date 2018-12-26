KeralaLatest News

Case Filed Against the Advocate Who Uses Derogatory Language to Describe Ayyappa Devotees

Dec 26, 2018, 03:23 pm IST
A Case has been filed against advocate Asha Unnithan, who called Ayyappa devotees as ‘Mad dog'(Peppatti in Malayalam)in a NewsHour debate in Asianet news channel. It was the women president of Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha, T T Usha who gave the complaint to the Commissioner of Police. She wants Asha, who defamed an entire community, to be arrested.

The news hour discussion also had CPI(M)’s A.A Rahim and T.P SenKumar as other guests.

Asha has been facing some serious criticisms in the social media following her comment. Many are saying that she is a disgrace to the entire community of advocates.

