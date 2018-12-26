Fazil Reveals the Truth behind the ‘Nagavally’ Picture

Kochi: Manichithrathazhu, the evergreen Malayalam movie came out 25 years ago but still gives chills to Malayalis. It was remade into many other languages but none could match the intensity of the original. Now director Fazil has revealed who exactly is the model seen in the picture of Nagavally in the film.

The painting of the Nagavally kept in the mystery room in the film plays an important part in the film and helps build the mystery. Fazil said that there is no big secret behind the picture and that the art director drew it from his imagination. There was no model like that. He said he cannot remember the name of the art director who drew the picture but that he was able to draw the picture which was exactly in the director’s mind.