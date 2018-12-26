Latest Newscelebrities

Here is how Newly wed Priyanka- Nick celebrated their first Christmas together

Dec 26, 2018, 11:29 am IST
1 minute read

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ first Christmas together is turning out to be a memorable affair.

The couple, who got married earlier this month is currently in England ringing in the season of love. PC just shared this beautiful snap of the entire Jonas family including the Jonas brothers and Sophie Turner dining together over a huge spread of Christmas dinner.

Indeed, it’s a merry, merry Christmas for Mrs Jonas aka Priyanka as she takes up to Instagram and writes, “From our family to yours. Merry Christmas” Nick too shared a picture with his brothers Joe and Franklin Jonas and posted a miss you note for Kevin Jonas, who perhaps is away due to professional commitments.

Take a look at the pictures below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

From our family to yours. Merry Christmas ????

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Christmas strolls from ours to yours.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Dogs and Christmas. ? ? Wishing you all the best with your loved ones. @priyankachopra

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Missing one brother @kevinjonas but sending all the families love on this Christmas.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

