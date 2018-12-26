Here’s the rank list of India’s Most Googled Celebrity 2018

Actress Sunny Leone beats Salman Khan, Narendra Modi to Become India’s Most Googled Celebrity of 2018.Most searches related to Salman are with respect to his films or songs.

The searches related to actresses—Katrina and Deepika reign supreme here—are overwhelmingly sexual, with use of adjectives such as hot and sexy prevalent, reveals a recent analysis of this year’s Google trends by livemint.com.

According to the report, Bhojpuri films were searched a lot more than Bollywood films this year, showing a tremendous spike in interest for Bhojpuri cinema among Indians. Interestingly, four years ago, we were googling Bhojpuri movies quite as much as Tamil or Telugu films.

The report also reveals that Indians are searching for movies and entertainment news online far more than cricket and general news. However, it clarifies that more curiosity online about a film doesn’t mean better box office performance. For instance, Indians googled about Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju much less than Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2, but it performed far better.

Among celebs whose popularity soared tremendously this year in terms of Google searches are Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight sensation with her wink in her debut movie, and Big Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary.