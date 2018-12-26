Honor V20 Announced. Here is all You need to Know

Honor officially announced the new V20 flagship smartphone in China. The phone succeeds the Honor V10 that was launched in November last year.

Ahead of the phone’s official launch, a poster has surfaced online, revealing the phone’s design and specifications. The information revealed through this new poster is in line with the previous leak related to the smartphone.

It has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ screen with 91.82% screen-to-body ratio, 25-megapixel front camera with just 4.5mm cut out. It is powered by Kirin 980 SoC with GPU Turbo 2.0, liquid cooling and 8GB of RAM. It has a 48-megapixel rear camera with Sony IMX586 1/2-type (8.0 mm diagonal) sensor, uses 4-in-1 light fusion that outputs better low-light images at 12MP resolution and 4-times improved HDR support.

It is also tipped to come equipped with a ToF (Time of Flight) 3D camera sensor for precise creation of 3D models of objects and people for AR. It will the first Honor smartphone to come with 960fps slow-motion recording feature. On the front side, the phone could be featuring a 25-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The Honor V20 smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging as well (4.5V/5A). Confirmed earlier, the Honor V20 comes with Link Turbo technology that allows the phone to switch between data and Wi-Fi on its own, in order to keep the browsing unaffected and buffer-free.