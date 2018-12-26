Investment through P-notes rises to Rs 79247 crore

Investments in the Indian capital market through participatory notes rose to Rs 79,247 crore in November. This rise came after hitting a nine-and-a-half year low at the end of October.

P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a due diligence process.

According to SEBI, the total value of P-note investments in Indian markets – equity, debt, and derivatives – rose to 79,247 crore rupees till November-end, from 66,587 crore rupees at October-end.

As per the data, the fund inflow through P-notes in October this year was the lowest since March 2009, when the cumulative value of such investments stood at 69,445 crore rupees.