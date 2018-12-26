Lok Sabha Polls 2019: PM Modi is our main brand,says BJP MP

BJP MP Gopal Narayan Singh on Wednesday took a veiled jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the “main brand” in the state.

On December 23, BJP president Amit Shah announced that his party would contest on 17 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, while an equal number of seats will go to Janata Dal (United). Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Jantantrik Party (LJP) will contest on six seats.

Responding to the same, Singh told ANI: “Like in all over India, in Bihar also, our main brand is Narendra Modi ji.”

However, he also asserted that both BJP and JD(U) are equal partners and need to support each other, while adding that there should be no comparisons.

“Both JD(U) and BJP are equal partners and there should be no comparisons. If BJP needs (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar then he also needs the BJP. And if Nitish Kumar’s government is running in Bihar, it is because of BJP’s support,” he said.