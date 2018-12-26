Robotic surgeries to begin from January

Latest NewsIndiaHealth

Dec 26, 2018, 08:52 pm IST
Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi will start surgeries using robotic technology in the Urology Department from January 2019 onwards.

Currently, the hospital is using the ‘3D laparoscopy’ technology for conducting urology surgeries. While in a conventional procedure, surgeons have to make a cut to access internal organs, robotic surgery is performed making three small holes, through one hole a camera is inserted for 3D vision and the other two holes help the surgeon operate using instruments held by robotic arms.

The robotic surgical procedure reduces the duration of the operation and the chances of the risk of error as a surgeon only have to maneuver the robotic arms using a command center with a 3D screen that looks like a computer. The Safdarjung Hospital is the only government-run hospital to conduct OTs with robotic surgery.

