Sabarimala karma samithi to hold ‘Ayyappa Jyothi’ Today

Sabarimala Karma Samithi has decided to organize ‘Ayyappa Jyothi’ meet as an alternative to the women’s wall set to be organized by the government on Januray 1st.

It has been informed that many noted people including former DGP TP Sen Kumar will participate in this event. Organization such as Nair Service Society (NSS) and Sasikumara Varma, representative of Panthalam royal family have declared support to this event.

Meantime, Sabarimala Karma Samithi has made all the arrangements for the event in which about 10 lakh devotees are expected to participate. The event will take place from Hosangadi in Kasargod to Thriveni in Kanyakumari. K P Sasikala, president of Sabarimala Karma Samithi and SJR Kumar, general secretary of Karma Samithi told reporters that the event will begin with speeches about protecting the rituals and customs, and later end by chanting ‘saranam’.

The event will be organized in a distance covering 795 km in total. Devotees will stand on the national highway from Hosangadi to Angamaly and will stand on the MC roadside from Angamaly to Moovattupuzha. The event will then pass through Pala, Ettumanoor, Kottayam, Panthalam, Kottarakkara and Thiruvananthapuram. It will end in Kanyakumari. Swami Yogendra Saraswati will light the lamp in Hosangadi and Suresh Gopi MP will light the lamp in Kaliyikkavila. The event will begin at 5:45 pm and end at 6:30 pm.