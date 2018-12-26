Samsung to launch Galaxy ‘M’ phones in January

Samsung India has to launch a new Galaxy ‘M’ series with three smartphones in January 2019. The India launch will mark the global debut of Galaxy ‘M’ series.

Earlier, three devices under ‘M’ series — M10, M, 0 and M30 — were spotted on cross-platform processor benchmark Geekbench.

Galaxy M30 may be powered by an Exynos 7885 chip with 4GB RAM, read the listing. Galaxy ‘M’ series comes on the heel of Galaxy A7 and A9 — Samsung’s first triple and quad-rear camera devices.

In 2018, Samsung’s flagship devices — Galaxy S9, S9+, and Galaxy Note9 — became bestsellers, while Galaxy ‘J’ series continue to rule the mid-price segment, according to industry experts.