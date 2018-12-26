Schools can’t make Aadhaar mandatory for admissions :UIDAI

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has informed schools that students should not be denied admission on the grounds that they do not have an Aadhaar card. The admission season in the state has started even before the government has officially ordered it.

“Making Aadhaar mandatory for school admissions is against the law. Schools are not supposed to insist for Aadhaar card for any school related activity and no student should be denied admissions on these grounds,” said UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

When enquired, Hyderabad Parents Association mentioned that a few parents have been facing this issue and schools are insisting on the submission of Aadhaar card for new admissions as well. Earlier, the court had passed a judgment saying Aadhaar is not mandatory for bank accounts, new mobile connections and school admissions.