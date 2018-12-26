Latest NewsTechnology

Sony Launches Noise Cancelling Headphones. Know All About It

Dec 26, 2018, 10:34 pm IST
Tech giant Sony India on Wednesday has extended its noise cancellation headphones line-up with the launch of its brand new WH-CH700N in the country at Rs 12,990.

The Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones are touted to be specifically designed for long hours of music playback. Sony has provided its Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC) technology that analyses background sound to adjust the performance in noisy environments.

The headphones are equipped with a built-in microphone for voice assistant commands and hands-free calls.

The battery delivers up to 35 hours of power (depending on music settings) and is rechargeable via USB, claimed Sony, adding that the new headphones will be optimised for Google Assistant with an update.

There is also a dedicated ‘NC’ button to activate noise cancellation with a press and hold gesture. Further, there is a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) feature to boost the quality of compressed music files.

The Sony WH-CH700N headphones have 40mm drivers that come with a sensitivity of 97dB/mW and enable a frequency response between 7Hz to 20,000Hz. Also, there is an impedance rating of 20 Ohms.

