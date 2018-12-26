KeralaLatest News

Stones Pelted at Vehicles With Devotees Who Came to take part in Ayyappa Jyothi

Dec 26, 2018, 08:09 pm IST
Kasargode: Ayyappa Jyothi-lighting of lamps across the entire stretch of Kerala was a grand success, but reports of attacks are coming in from different places.

At Kasargode, stones were pelted at many vehicles in which the participants of Ayyappa Jyothi travelled. The bus of workers who went to take part in the Jyothi was attacked at a place called Aanoor at the Kasargode-Kannur border. The injured workers were admitted to a private hospital at Payyannur. Even at Karivalloor, stones were thrown at a bus in which devotees travelled.

Stones were also pelted at the people who took part in the Jyothi and many including women and children were injured at a place called Karivalloor.

