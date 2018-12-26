Tsunami : Death toll rises to 429, Over 1500 injured

A tsunami that slammed into the beaches of Indonesia’s Sunda Strait over the weekend has reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 429 people.

While the cause is still unclear, scientists believe the event may have been caused by underwater landslides resulting from volcanic activity on the island of Anak Krakatoa. Saturday’s tsunami struck the neighboring islands of Java and Sumatra without warning, sending people running for their lives. Horrifying video captured the wave slamming into a beachside concert, collapsing the stage as it plowed through to the audience.

Dougal Jerram of the department of geosciences at the University of Oslo said tsunamis resulting from volcanic activity “may not trigger warning systems that are designed to alarm after large quakes, and thus may provide little warning, unless observed directly or detected by other devices such as wave buoy warning systems.”