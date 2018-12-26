(VIDEO)Over 6 months in Space, Astronaut Struggles to Walk

If you spend over 6 months in space in a state of reduced gravity, even the simple tasks on Earth would suddenly become difficult. That is what happened to Astronaut A.J. (Drew) Feustel, who returned to Earth after spending 197 days aboard the International Space Station. He shared a video of him struggling to adapt to Earth’s gravity.

The video shows Feustel struggling to walk for a short distance, which would be effortless before took a trip to the ISS. Fuestel took to Twitter saying:

“Welcome home #SoyuzMS09 ! On October 5th this is what I looked like walking heel-toe eyes closed after 197 days on @Space_Station during the Field Test experiment…I hope the newly returned crew feels a lot better. Video credit @IndiraFeustel.” Watch the video here:

According to NASA, Expedition 56 Commander Drew Feustel and Flight Engineer Ricky Arnold completed the sixth spacewalk at the International Space Station this year. The video, that went viral, created quite a buzz on social media with many wishing the astronaut a speedy recovery.