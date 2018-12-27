Government’s Trick to Ensure Support for Women Wall: Participants to have these Benefits

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government has been losing support for its initiative on Women Wall. Many eminent personalities have backed off from the wall. The official instruction from the top was to include maximum women, a part of the employment guarantee programme but not to force them into it. Government is now trying to lure them by offering them wages of one day and a holiday for one day.

When the attendance register(muster roll) is given to Panchayath Assistant Secretary on January 1, signatures of employees will be marked. Pressure is being applied to get more people participating via CPM’s MNRGES Workers Union.

In certain districts, it has been warned that if employees are not taking part in the wall, they will be avoided from muster roll.