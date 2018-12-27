Karmasamithi to Observe today as a Day of Protest Following the Attacks om Ayyappa Jyothi

Ayyappa Jyothi-lighting of lamps across the entire stretch of Kerala was a grand success, but reports of attacks came from different places. The Sabarimala Karmasamithi, upset at a peaceful mode of protest being attacked, has decided to observe today as a day of protest. National Secretary J.R Kumar, said that it will hold many protest shows at different places.

Yesterday, at Kasargode, stones were pelted at many vehicles in which the participants of Ayyappa Jyothi travelled. The bus of workers who went to take part in the Jyothi was attacked at a place called Aanoor at the Kasargode-Kannur border. The injured workers were admitted to a private hospital at Payyannur. Even at Karivalloor, stones were thrown at a bus in which devotees travelled.