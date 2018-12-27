Naseer is my senior, love and respect him: Kher

Actor Anupam Kher said he will not engage with his senior and co-star Naseeruddin Shah through the media because they can always reach out to each other and “hug it out”. Kher said that was a senior and “respectable actor”.

“For me, that moment is more important. As life goes by, you can disagree with one another’s ideas. He is a respectable actor and my senior. If I have to say anything, I will pick up the phone or go to his house and say, “Let’s fight or hug it out’. I don’t want to say anything through the press,” the actor said.

The most recent instance was when Shah said in a video interview that a cow’s death was being given more importance than that of a cop. His comments, including on religious violence, came in the aftermath of the lynching of a police officer and a man in Bulandshahr. “There is freedom to say anything in the country so much so that you can abuse even the Army… How much more freedom do you want?” Kher had said when asked to respond.