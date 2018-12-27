NIA to Arrest Manithi Workers if they Attempt to Trek Sabarimala Again

Sabarimala: Following the information that the Manithi workers who made an unsuccessful attempt to enter Sabarimala have some Maoist connection, the National Investigative Agency has intensified the Investigation on the organisation. NIA is planning to arrest Manithi workers if they attempt to enter Sabarimala temple again.

The 11 Manithi workers who went to the hill temple had shouted slogans similar to that of urban Maoists. This was noted by the NIA officers at the place. Soon the Tamil Nadu Faction of NIA took on the investigation and it is reported that they have received shocking information.

The investigation is ongoing in the case of killing a Hindu front leader at Thirupoor and in Hadiya case and the involvement of Manithi organisation in both. Since NIA has taken up the investigation, this has also become a headache for police who brought these women from Tamil Nadu.