Realme A1 leaked, Know all about the budget handset

Realme may be looking to launch a budget smartphone in India. This entry-level smartphone is tipped to launch soon, close on the heels of the Realme U1 which was launched in India last month. According to DroidShout, the next smartphone from Realme will be called A1, and it will join the Realme C1 and Realme 2 as a new budget offering.

The Realme A1 could be priced around INR 6,000. At this price, the Realme A1 will compete against smartphones like ASUS Zenfone Max M2, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and Redmi 6.

Coming back to the Realme A1, there is a high possibility that the smartphone will be launched in 1GB and 2GB RAM variants with internal memory 16GB and 32GB. It may come with a single-shooter on the rear, and possibly no biometrics. The smartphone may be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 or a Snapdragon 430 SoC.

The smartphone could most probably feature a display with nearly bezel-less design and a notch. If Realme A1 manages to offer that, it will be one of the very few devices in the price range to have a notched, nearly bezel-less display.

If what we are predicting is correct, the Realme A1 could very well be the king in its price segment.