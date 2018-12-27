Salman Khan turns 53, his mother tells him to get a ‘Six-Pack’ body

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has turned 53 on Thursday. He said on his birthday that his mother Salma Khan wants him to achieve a six-pack body as a New Year gift. , “Four days ago, my mother told me that now this four-pack body will not be enough and she asked me ‘what is your resolution for next year’ so, I told her ‘nothing’ then, she told me ‘you have to achieve six-pack body’ so now that means, I have to be disciplined and I am doing that, he said. “I am going to the gym in the morning and evening. I run for one hour and control my food eating habits. She (mother) has told me to achieve six pack body which will be simple for me according to her and it is easy for me so, I am going to gift my six pack body to my mother on the new year.”

Salman is considered as one of the top actors in the Hindi film industry and enjoys a massive fan following in the country. There were reports that Salman is busy shooting the last leg of his upcoming film “Bharat” which is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Sajid-Wajid, Ameesha Patel, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rajat Sharma, Sohail Khan, Baba Siddiqui, Zaheer Iqbal, Warina Hussain, Dia Mirza and Sonu Sood attended his birthday celebration.