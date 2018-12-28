BJP MP demands house for Lord Ram under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

A house for Lord Ram is an exigency for a BJP parliamentarian from Uttar Pradesh who has written to the state administration saying it is its duty to provide shelter to the “homeless”. Hari Narayan Rajbhar has asked for a house to be allocated to the deity under the Prime Minister’s housing scheme.

Mr Rajbhar, 68, has written to the District Magistrate of Ayodhya, home to a decades-old dispute over the site of a demolished mosque that many Hindus believe was built on the ruins of a temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Ram should be given a house under the government’s “Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana” as “Ram Lalla has been living in a tent, exposed to the harsh weather,” the lawmaker writes.

Thousands of worshippers come to the site to pray to idols of Lord Ram or “Ram Lalla (infant Ram)” in a makeshift temple set up after the mosque was razed by Hindu activists in 1992.

Mr Rajbhar is the ruling party’s MP from Ghosi and was considered something of a giant-killer when he won against Mayawati’s party man in 2014 in his first Lok Sabha election.

Demands for a grand temple at the disputed site have been loud as the 2019 national election, due by May, draws near.

Members of the BJP and its allies have called for a special order to enable the building of the temple, which has been a key campaign promise of the BJP over the years.