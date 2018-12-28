Court Instructs to take a Case Against Libi Who Attempted to go Sabarimala

Kochi: Libi Sebastian was one of the earliest young women to have attempted to go Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court Verdict lifted the age restrictions that banned young women from entering the temple. Libi, couldn’t enter the temple since there was a strong protest against her entry into the temple.

Now a case has been taken against her and online media reporter Ranjith Sivan, for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the devotees with their Facebook posts and articles in an online magazine.

C.S Sumesh Krishnan, working president of Peoples legal Welfare Forum Working President had already filed a complaint against her, but the Ernakulam Central Police refused to take a case against her. Later Sumesh approached C.J.M Court, Ernakulam and now the court has instructed the police to take a case and they have already taken one.