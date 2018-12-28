KeralaLatest News

Court Instructs to take a Case Against Libi Who Attempted to go Sabarimala

Dec 28, 2018, 03:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kochi: Libi Sebastian was one of the earliest young women to have attempted to go Sabarimala temple after the Supreme Court Verdict lifted the age restrictions that banned young women from entering the temple. Libi, couldn’t enter the temple since there was a strong protest against her entry into the temple.

Now a case has been taken against her and online media reporter Ranjith Sivan, for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the devotees with their Facebook posts and articles in an online magazine.

C.S Sumesh Krishnan, working president of Peoples legal Welfare Forum Working President had already filed a complaint against her, but the Ernakulam Central Police refused to take a case against her. Later Sumesh approached C.J.M Court, Ernakulam and now the court has instructed the police to take a case and they have already taken one.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 15, 2018, 10:35 am IST

Chloe Khan arrives at Airport in a sexy skintight outfit: See Pics

Siddaramaiah to contest from these coonstituencies
Apr 22, 2018, 10:21 am IST

Karnataka Elections: Siddaramaiah to contest in 2 constituencies

Amit shah fresh attack against congress karnataka elections
Feb 5, 2018, 03:24 pm IST

Being a pakoda seller better than being jobless, says Amit Shah

Chicken-Popcorn
Nov 29, 2018, 01:03 pm IST

How to make Chicken Popcorn

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close