Fire breaks out at residential building ; 5 killed, several injured

Dec 28, 2018, 06:08 am IST
Less than a minute

The death toll in a massive fire that broke out in a residential high-rise in Mumbai’s Chembur on Thursday night has risen to five. Two people, including a fireman, have got injured in the blaze that started on the 14th floor of the Sargam Co-Operative Housing Society building located at Ganesh Garden in Chembur’s Tilak Nagar. The blaze has been declared a level three fire.

Firefighting operations were still underway at the Sargam Society when the reports last came in at around midnight. The fire had started as a level two fire on the 14th floor of the building but soon intensified into a level three blaze. Initially, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. However, as the blaze intensified, more fire brigades were pressed into service.

