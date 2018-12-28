Latest NewsIndiabusiness

Government doubled the export incentives for onion farmers

Dec 28, 2018, 09:07 pm IST
The government has doubled the export incentives for onion farmers from existing 5 percent to 10 percent.  Agriculture Ministry in a release said this will result in a better price for Onion in domestic markets.

The export incentive for fresh Onions was zero before July 2018. During July this year, the incentives were introduced at the rate of five percent. The Ministry said, now, with the current increase, Onions enjoy one of the highest incentives for Agro-exports.

It said this timely intervention will help the farmers who have recently harvested their produce and who have sowed or recently transplanted their seeds, expecting better prices.

