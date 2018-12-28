Rajinikanth’s Petta official trailer out : Watch Here

Rajinikanth starrer new fim Petta offical trailer is finally out.Directed by Karthik Subbaraj (Jigarthanda, Mercury), the film is about Rajinikanth’s Kaali, a hostel warden who locks horns with characters played by Sasikumar, Bobby Simha and Vijay Sethupathi.

Anirudh has composed music for the film and the songs are already a huge hit. We love Rajinikanth’s various looks in the film and are eagerly looking forward to see what the entire fiml has in store for us.

Trisha and Simran are the leading ladies in the movie and they look simply gorgeous. Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be making his debut in the South film industry with this film. With such a stellar cast, we are pretty sure that the film is going to be a super hit. Fans can’t stop gushing about the trailer and they even got the trailer to be one of the most trending topics on the internet. Trust Thalaiva fans to make him the top searches on the internet.