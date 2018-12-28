Shocking! 8-Year-old girl allegedly raped by 2 classmates

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her classmate, said police on Thursday. The girl, a student at a private school in Bhopal city, was raped near her house on Tuesday. A case has been registered on Wednesday after minor’s parent approached the police.

According to preliminary reports, the minor was raped by her eight-year-old classmate and an unidentified boy. While the police are yet to receive the girl’s medical report, a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the shocking incident.

“The police are interrogating the boy and his parents. ….No arrest has been made as the accused too is a minor,” Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kaushal said. He further added, “Superintendent of Police (Bhopal South) Rahul Lodha has constituted a SIT headed by a woman police officer for further probe, Kaushal added. The detailed medical report of the girl is awaited.”

Meanwhile, a rape case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 376.