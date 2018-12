Its been a while since the news of Sunny Leone making her Mollywood debut has been doing rounds. She did say that she is going to step into Mollywood through a film called Rangeela, but news has now come up that the former porn actress might be in a movie of Malayalam Megastar. Yes, none other than Mammootty.

As per reports, Sunny Leone will be a part of an item dance in Mammootty’s upcoming Pokkiri Raja 2, a sequel to Mammootty’s Pokkiri Raja.