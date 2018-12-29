7-year-old hit by car on Bogibeel Bridge : Watch Video

A 7-year-old boy has met with a serious injury for being hit by a vehicle that was crossing the Bogibeel Bridge.

As seen in the video clip, the video is being shot by one of the passengers of the vehicle that hit the boy. The little boy, identified as Saurabh Moran, could be seen trying to rush from one side of the bridge to the other side.

The reason for the unfortunate incident has been speculated from different angles by the witnesses. For some, it was the fault of the boy who suddenly appeared in front of the car, while for some others, it is the fault of the driver of the vehicle who could have avoided the accident with a little presence of mind.

Video : News 18

With people making the Bogibeel Bridge a point of attraction and visiting it in a large number ever since it has been inaugurated, such accidents must be considered seriously. It is now high time that the visitors should learn to take care of their children and companions and make sure that no such untoward incident gets to happen in future.

Bogibeel Bridge was inaugurated by Prime minister Narendra Modi on December 25