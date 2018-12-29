Latest NewsTechnology

Huawei launches P Smart new edition : Price and Specs

Dec 29, 2018, 08:15 pm IST
1 minute read

Huawei has officially launched the Huawei P Smart (2019), the latest water-drop notch smartphone from the company with a gradient back panel. The Huawei P Smart (2019) is a mid-tier smartphone from the brand, which offers a lot of premium features.

The Huawei P Smart (2019) will be available in Europe from the 2nd of January 2019 via offline and online stores. The base variant of the Huawei P Smart (2019) retails for 249 Euros (Rs ~20,000).

The Huawei P Smart (2019) comes with a 6.21-inch IPS LCD grade screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p offering a modern 19.5:9 aspect ratio with a water drop notch design. The smartphone offers a 90%+ screen to body ratio with an almost bezel-less design, except for the chin.

The HiSilicon Kirin 710 Octa-core chipset powers the Huawei P Smart (2019) with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The device has a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone does offer dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. With respect to optics, the smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back with 13 MP primary RGB sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor to assist portrait shots.

The Huawei P Smart (2019) has a single 8 MP selfie camera on the front with 1080p video recording capability. The Huawei P Smart (2019) is fueled by a 3400 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.0 skin on top.

Tags

Related Articles

Imran Khan
Aug 27, 2018, 04:28 pm IST

Imran Khan government Ready for Proposal to Resolve Kashmir Crisis: Pak Minister

Jan 6, 2018, 05:33 pm IST

Viral Video: Wardrobe malfunction leaves Drag queen Courtney without her skirt on live show

Jul 29, 2018, 06:45 pm IST

Quran teacher allegedly molests 15-year-old Indian girl in Dubai

Feb 18, 2018, 07:14 pm IST

ABVP grabs historic victory in University students union election!

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close