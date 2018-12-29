Huawei P Smart is Official. Here is all You need to Know

Huawei P Smart (2019) is now officially official. As rumours suggested, the P Smart (2019) features the waterdrop-style notch that we’ve seen on the Huawei Mate 20, OnePlus 6T, and Oppo A7. The small notch allows the 6.21-inch display with Full HD+ (2,340 x 1,080) resolution to nearly stretch across the top without looking completely obnoxious.

The Kirin 710 chipset that powers the Huawei P Smart (2019) is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM. For storage, the handset is equipped with an inbuilt storage of 64 GB and a microSD card slot.

A vertical dual camera that includes an f/2.2 aperture 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor is placed on the rear shell of the handset. There is a fingerprint scanner available on the back panel of the phone. The front notch houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is packed with a 3,400mAh battery. The EMUI 9.0 based Android 9 Pie OS comes preinstalled on the Huawei P Smart (2019).