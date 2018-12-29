KeralaLatest News

If you can lend your terrace, You can have Free electricity!

Dec 29, 2018, 10:39 am IST
Less than a minute

Wayanad: Those who can clear up some space in your terrace, can have free electricity.

Although electricity consumption is on the rise, there is no production of electricity in proportion to meet this increased demand. It is to find a solution to this problem that the electricity board is coming up with the Soura plan through which Solar plants are installed on your terrace.

So if you can lend your terrace for Solar plant to be implemented, the electricity department will take care of the rest. In Wayanad district alone, the board has a target of producing about 30 megawatts of electricity in the first phase.

