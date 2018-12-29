J&K: 4 terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces

In Jammu & Kashmir, the counter terrorist operation in Hanjan Payeen area of Pulwama district, has ended with the killing of four terrorists.

Security sources said that the slain are believed to be affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit. The bodies of terrorists have been retrieved and their identity is being ascertained.

The gunfight raged between terrorists and joint security forces this morning following specific raid in the area where these terrorists were hiding. As the forces zeroed in on the hiding place, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire triggering a gunfight.