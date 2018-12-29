“Kerala Chief Minister is Playing Communal Politics,” Says P.C George

Independent MLA from Poonjar, P C George has slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as he accused him of playing communal politics.
“Pinarayi is misusing administration for cheap communal politics. The Women Wall that separates believers will end up being a farce. Despite declaring that no money is spent from the treasury for funding the wall, Government is using its machinery,”he said.
P. C also revealed if he would go into the BJP camp or not.
“There won’t be any affiliation with BJP. They have to bring their secularity into action and not just in words. When they take such stron steps, will think abot migrating to BJP,” he added.
