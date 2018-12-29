Latest NewsIndia

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates International Rice Research Centre

Dec 29, 2018, 07:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the International Rice Research Institute’s South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) campus in Varanasi.

The centre will serve as a hub for rice research and training in South Asia.

PM Modi dedicated the institute to the country. He added that the the institute will help farmers of the region to develop varieties of paddy which grow in minimum water and have low sugar content and high nutritional value.

India’s association with the IRRI dates back to the 1960s. PM Modi was the first Indian prime minister to visit IRRI headquarters in Manila, Philippines in November 2017.

PM Modi also inaugurated 15 projects worth Rs. 80 crore in his constituency Varanasi today.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 2, 2018, 05:18 pm IST

Manjima Mohan looks stunning in her glamorous avatar: See Pics

Sep 10, 2017, 11:03 pm IST

These are the UAE’s ‘riskiest’ and ‘safest’ drivers : Report

Rahulan
May 20, 2018, 08:53 am IST

Narendra Modi’s corruption fight is a ‘big lie’, says Rahul Gandhi

BJP members
Mar 1, 2018, 02:01 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi and co. prepares for the next round

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close