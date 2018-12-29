SHOCKING! Chilli Powder Put in Girl’s Private Parts to Teach her Discipline

Girls of a shelter home in Delhi were allegedly abused by its staff, following which a complaint was registered by the police, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said Friday.

. Girls between the age 6-15 complained that female staff at the shelter home put chilli powder in their private parts as punishment. In fact, they were also forced to have chilli powder, they said.

“When we interacted with the younger girls at the home, two of them seemed scared. On counselling them further, they told us that chilli powder was put in their private parts publicly, as a form of corporal punishment, by the staff at the shelter home,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said.

The girls were also forced to wash utensils and clothes, clean rooms and toilets, and perform other kitchen chores, as the home did not have adequate staff. There was only one cook in the home for the 22 girls and staff, and the quality of food was not good, the statement said.

They were also beaten with scales for not keeping their rooms clean and not listening to the staff. They were not permitted to go home during summer and winter vacations.