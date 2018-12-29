Latest NewsIndia

Triple Talaq : Woman seeks help from Sushma Swaraj after getting Triple Talaq on WhatsApp

Dec 29, 2018, 03:28 pm IST
A Bengaluru womam has accused her husband of giving her triple talaq through a message.

According to reports, the woman said that her husband left her at her parent’s place and went back to the United States of America (USA) and divorced her through a message. “He left me at my parents’ place, went back to the US, divorced me through a message. Can’t reach my kids”, the woman said.

The woman further added saying that she has met the Joint Secretary of the External Affairs Ministry and said that the Ministry is aware of her case. The woman has also requested EAM Sushma Swaraj to help her in her time of need.

