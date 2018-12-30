KeralaLatest News

Armed Maoists Shouts Slogans in Town, Spreads Terror

Dec 30, 2018, 07:01 am IST


Kelakam: Maoists who reached at Kelakam in Kannur district with AK 47 guns shouted slogans openly and spread terror among locals. They also distributed notes among locals. Police have not been able to so far identify the people involved.

Anti-Naxal squad and Police reached the spot for further investigation. The search revealed that Maoist groups were live in these areas for the past few days. But this was the first time they came out in open and shouted slogans. There were ten members in the group including a woman, according to reports. Four of them shouted slogans while the other 6 watched.

