Congress’s stand to murder their political opponents is not right: Kodiyeri

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri accused that the Congress is jealous of CPM’s growth. Kodiyeri said that Congress is shining their knives to play murderous politics because they are jealous of CPI(M)’s growing support in the state. “Congress’s stand to murder their political opponents is not right and it should be condemned. The society will stand together against this”, said Kodiyeri in his Facebook post regarding the murder of CPI(M) branch secretary Devadathan in Kollam.

“A Congress criminal has murdered comrade Devadathan brutally. When the government is trying to uphold the renaissance values in the state by staging a women’s wall, Congress is playing murderous politics using criminals. This shows that the Indian National Congress (INC) has learned nothing from history. Comrade Devadathan was the light of his native place. He used to involve in every people’s issue and tried his best to solve them. He was a true communist. When such comrades are moving forward upholding liberal values such actions by Congress should be condemned”, he added.