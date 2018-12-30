Kerala Governor is not Pleased With How the State Spent its Money on Flood Relief

Governor P Sadasivam has criticised Kerala’s progress in the flood relief programmes and the way funds are being spent. He pointed it out that despite receiving Rs 3000 Crores into Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund, Kerala has only spent Rs 1200 crores.

“It is not proper to mix politics into the rebuilding of Kerala. The government should limit its expenses for two years. At least half of the flood was man-made. Central Government had involved in the flood relief quite fast”.

The governor was inaugurating the seminar on Kerala Rebuild organised by Rajiv Gandhi Institute. He said that Kerala is an exemplary state for others in the way it overcame the floods.