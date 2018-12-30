Nine year old boy rapes 7 year old girl

A nine year old boy has been booked by police for raping a seven year old girl. The incident occured in Jharkhand’s singboom village on December 13. The police has booked the boy after the girl’s parents registered a complaint. The boy has been presented before a juvenile justice board.
