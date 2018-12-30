Latest NewsIndia

Nine year old boy rapes 7 year old girl

Dec 30, 2018, 06:33 pm IST
Less than a minute

A nine year old boy has been booked by police for raping a seven year old girl. The incident occured in Jharkhand’s singboom village on December 13. The police has booked the boy after the girl’s parents registered a complaint. The boy has been presented before a juvenile justice board.

Tags

Related Articles

Naxals
Nov 25, 2018, 09:54 am IST

Security Forces Killed 4 Militants in Encounter

Chief Minister
Aug 26, 2018, 08:08 am IST

“Anybody Can Be CM In This Democracy” Kumaraswamy On Siddaramaiah’s CM Comment

Dec 22, 2017, 06:31 am IST

United Nations: voting against US’s acceptance of Jerusalem

Dec 21, 2017, 02:58 pm IST

These are the reasons one should be pleased to watch Mammooty film Masterpiece

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close