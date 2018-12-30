Platform of Sivagiri Mutt should not be used for political discussions: Swami Vishudhananda

Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust president Swami Vishudhananda said that the platform of the Sivagiri Matt should not be used for political discussions. He urged all political organizations to accept this while delivering the keynote address at the inaugural meet of the 86th Sivagiri pilgrimage.

Guru’s great advice was that a man should be good enough and that is why eight objectives were directed for the pilgrimage. The sacred purpose of the pilgrimage is to offer these objectives to the disciples and are reaching people through every pilgrimage. Sports fest has been included in this pilgrimage. Sports meet and women’s meet were organized when Guru established education in Sarada Matt in 1912.

We should think about why we forget the path of Guru. How will we assess the great floods witnessed by Kerala? Rishis have earlier asserted the importance of preserving nature. Guru through pilgrimage had directed to cleanse our minds with yellow, the colour of peace. Guru’s vision should not be discussed only in the present days. It should be discussed all the time. These kinds of discussions are only held in Sivagiri Mutt, he said.