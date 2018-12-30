Latest NewsIndia

Prime Minister Modi’s new look goes viral

Dec 30, 2018, 04:37 pm IST
Less than a minute
HANGZHOU, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 04: (RUSSIA OUT) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to the plenary session of G20 Hangzhou Summit on September 4, 2016 in Hangzhou, China. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new Instagram post goes viral in social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has managed to impress netizens by slipping into a mundu, a traditional garment worn in southern India. Modi shared his ‘new look’ on his official Instagram account with the accompanying caption. It did not take long for the post to go viral, with many complimenting the prime minister’s latest look and the photographer for the “amazing” click.

Pm is now in Andaman Nicobar island. He will be attending a function to commemorate the 75 anniversary of Azad Hind Government formed by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. He will rename three islands. Three islands in Andaman and Nicobar will be given new names by the government. Ross Island, Neil Island and Havelock Island will be renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island, Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep respectively.

PM Modi, who will be accompanied by Home Minister Rajanth Singh, will hoist a 150-meter-high national flag at Port Blair to mark the 75th anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose’s declaration of the formation of the Azad Hind government in 1943. Subhas Chandra Bose had hoisted the flag after the Japenese captured the area during the Second World War. Mo

Besides the flag hoisting, the PM is expected to release a commemorative postal stamp and a coin to mark the day. Moreover, he is also set to launch several infrastructure projects in the region.

