“Women Wall is to Defend Attacks Against Women”: Says C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Dec 30, 2018, 07:19 am IST
Kannur: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, yesterday, answered Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala’s questions about Women wall. He said Ramesh doesn’t even know why the wall is raised. The purpose of the wall is to defend any attack against women with women leading from the front. The wall has got great support from Christian-Muslim community.

C.M added that it is a lie that money was taken from pensioners to fund the wall. “This accusation was properly investigated. If there is any evidence for this, action will be taken. It is not in the lineage of communists to usurp from the pension amount” he said.

Earlier LOP Ramesh Chennithala had raised many questions regarding women wall like whether wall has anything to do with Sabarimala issue, why only Hindu organisations are included to uphold the

