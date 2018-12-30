Women Wall’s Oath Doesn’t Mention Sabarimala Issue, But Talks about this

Kerala Govt’s Women Wall had run into quite a few controversies and amidst all the talks, the oath of the wall has come out now. The women, after taking part in the wall would take the oath. As expected, the oath doesn’t mention the issue of Sabarimala anywhere.

The words in the oath urge people to stop all attempts to make Kerala a ‘mental-asylum’ again. Nowhere in the oath, the issue of Sabarimala is mentioned, but it says the wall is for protecting the Renaissance values and to ensure men-women equality. Women equality is a tool for society’s liberation, says the oath as it has been vary of not running into any more controversies by dragging the Sabarimala issue into it.

Also, many left leaders don’t want to talk about the Sabarimala issue openly as they are careful of taking a pro stand towards young women entry into Sabarimala and lose the support of the devotees.