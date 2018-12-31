ICC announces women’s cricketer of the year award

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana was named the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year as well as the ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday.

The left-handed batswoman, who also made it to the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year as well the ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year, scored 669 runs at an average of 66.90 in 12 ODIs. During the voting period, which ran from 1 January to 31 December 2018, she also scored 622 runs at a strike-rate of 130.67 in 25 T20Is.

The 22-year-old won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Award for the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year. In the ICC World Twenty20, where Women in Blue reached the semi-finals, Mandhana played a crucial role at the top of the order where he scored 178 runs in five matches at a strike-rate of 125.35. In ICC ODI and T20I rankings for women’s cricket, Mandhana is ranked fourth and tenth respectively.

Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy, who was a part of Australia’s World T20 title-winning team in 2018, was voted ICC T20I Player of the Year. England’s Sophie Ecclestone was named ICC Emerging Player of the Year.