Indian Army foils infiltration attempt, Kills 2 Pak soldiers

Dec 31, 2018, 08:52 am IST
Indian Army foiled a major BAT (Border Action Team) attempt to strike a forward post along LoC in Naugam Sector on 30 December.

Intruders attempted to move by exploiting thick jungles close to LoC and were assisted by heavy covering fire of high calibre weapons from Pakistani posts.

According to news agency, intruders were wearing combat dresses like Pakistani regulars and were carrying stores with Pakistani markings. Some were also seen in BSF and old pattern IA dresses. From the recovery, it was estimated that they intended to carry out a gruesome attack on the Indian Army.

Army in its statement stated that Pakistan will be asked to take back the mortal remains of deceased likely Pakistani soldiers since Pakistan did provide full covering fire support to these intruders.

